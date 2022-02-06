Aston Villa Women v West Ham United Women

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 31Littlejohn
- 20Scott
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
- 3Sargeant
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 5Flaherty
- 22Fisk
- 15Parker
- 12Longhurst
- 8Snerle
- 4StringerBooked at 36mins
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10Svitková
- 7EvansSubstituted forFilisat 45'minutes
- 9WalkerBooked at 40mins
- 2Wyne
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Lucy May
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Lisa Evans.
First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).
Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Aston Villa Women. Ramona Petzelberger draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).