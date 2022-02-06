Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kyah Simon netted twice as Tottenham extended Brighton's winless Women's Super League run to a club-record seven games.

Simon opened the scoring with an early chipped finish, while the woodwork denied Spurs a second before the break with Rachel Williams hitting the bar with a header.

Ashleigh Neville came off the bench to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Shelina Zadorsky added a third before Simon completed the easy victory.

Success for Spurs was timely, having been knocked out of both the Women's FA Cup and League Cup in the past seven days.

Their first league victory of 2022 leaves them fourth in the table - six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Brighton failed to get a shot on target as their poor run without a victory was extended to 10 games in all competitions dating back to mid-November.