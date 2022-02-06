The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women4Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Women's Super League: Kyah Simon scores two in Tottenham's 4-0 win against Brighton

Tottenham's Kyah Simon celebrates scoring against Brighton
Kyah Simon scored either side of the break for Tottenham

Kyah Simon netted twice as Tottenham extended Brighton's winless Women's Super League run to a club-record seven games.

Simon opened the scoring with an early chipped finish, while the woodwork denied Spurs a second before the break with Rachel Williams hitting the bar with a header.

Ashleigh Neville came off the bench to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Shelina Zadorsky added a third before Simon completed the easy victory.

Success for Spurs was timely, having been knocked out of both the Women's FA Cup and League Cup in the past seven days.

Their first league victory of 2022 leaves them fourth in the table - six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Brighton failed to get a shot on target as their poor run without a victory was extended to 10 games in all competitions dating back to mid-November.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3ZadorskySubstituted forSchnaderbeckat 75'minutes
  • 6Harrop
  • 21Clemaron
  • 12Percival
  • 14AddisonSubstituted forNevilleat 52'minutes
  • 17Simon
  • 10Williams
  • 24SummanenBooked at 58minsSubstituted forAyaneat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 23Ayane
  • 29Neville
  • 44Lane

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forGreenat 68'minutes
  • 20WilliamsBooked at 23mins
  • 17KullbergSubstituted forGibbonsat 68'minutes
  • 21Zigiotti OlmeSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16Brazil
  • 18CarterSubstituted forSymondsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Kyah Simon.

  11. Post update

    Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  15. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Danielle Carter.

  19. Post update

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331711624
5Reading Women127141715222
6Man City Women136252920920
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women145181322-916
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women123271021-1111
11Leicester City Women143011927-189
12B'ham City Women141112936-274
View full The FA Women's Super League table

