Kyah Simon netted twice as Tottenham extended Brighton's winless Women's Super League run to a club-record seven games.
Simon opened the scoring with an early chipped finish, while the woodwork denied Spurs a second before the break with Rachel Williams hitting the bar with a header.
Ashleigh Neville came off the bench to make it 2-0 early in the second half.
Shelina Zadorsky added a third before Simon completed the easy victory.
Success for Spurs was timely, having been knocked out of both the Women's FA Cup and League Cup in the past seven days.
Their first league victory of 2022 leaves them fourth in the table - six points behind leaders Arsenal.
Brighton failed to get a shot on target as their poor run without a victory was extended to 10 games in all competitions dating back to mid-November.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 13Ale
- 5Bartrip
- 3ZadorskySubstituted forSchnaderbeckat 75'minutes
- 6Harrop
- 21Clemaron
- 12Percival
- 14AddisonSubstituted forNevilleat 52'minutes
- 17Simon
- 10Williams
- 24SummanenBooked at 58minsSubstituted forAyaneat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 23Ayane
- 29Neville
- 44Lane
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forGreenat 68'minutes
- 20WilliamsBooked at 23mins
- 17KullbergSubstituted forGibbonsat 68'minutes
- 21Zigiotti OlmeSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes
- 8Connolly
- 2Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 16Brazil
- 18CarterSubstituted forSymondsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 7Whelan
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Kyah Simon.
Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.
Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Danielle Carter.
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).