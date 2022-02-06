The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Women's Super League: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow live text commentary of Tottenham's WSL game against Brighton

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 21Clemaron
  • 12Percival
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
  • 10Williams
  • 24Summanen

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 23Ayane
  • 29Neville
  • 44Lane

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20WilliamsBooked at 23mins
  • 17Kullberg
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter tries a through ball, but Emma Koivisto is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  6. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the box. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  14. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip.

  19. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331411324
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126241615120
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women145181319-616
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women123361020-1012
11Leicester City Women143011826-189
12B'ham City Women141112835-274
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport