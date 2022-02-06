Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.
Everton WomenEverton Women0Reading WomenReading Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Follow live text commentary of Everton's WSL game against Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-4-2
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.
Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegård.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|13
|9
|3
|1
|34
|8
|26
|30
|2
|Chelsea Women
|12
|9
|1
|2
|30
|6
|24
|28
|3
|Man Utd Women
|13
|7
|4
|2
|28
|14
|14
|25
|4
|Tottenham Women
|12
|6
|3
|3
|13
|11
|2
|21
|5
|Man City Women
|13
|6
|2
|5
|29
|20
|9
|20
|6
|Reading Women
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|14
|1
|20
|7
|West Ham Women
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|14
|2
|17
|8
|Brighton Women
|13
|5
|1
|7
|13
|18
|-5
|16
|9
|Aston Villa Women
|12
|4
|1
|7
|8
|26
|-18
|13
|10
|Everton Women
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|12
|11
|Leicester City Women
|13
|2
|0
|11
|7
|26
|-19
|6
|12
|B'ham City Women
|13
|1
|1
|11
|8
|34
|-26
|4
Russell Kane and guests judge whether the sensational pop artist should now be known as evil or genius...
Follow Team GB freestylers from Sheffield to the mountains of Beijing
Find out what it's really like to live in Dubai, an ultra-modern tax haven for the super-rich