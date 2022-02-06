The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Women's Super League: Everton v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow live text commentary of Everton's WSL game against Reading

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 11Emslie
  • 19Anvegård
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson
  • 31Weir

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 14Cooper
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 39Thomann
  • 40Joslyn
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegård.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126241514120
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women135171318-516
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women12336919-1012
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
