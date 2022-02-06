Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have recorded a league double over Manchester City, winning 5-0 on aggregate in this season's Women's Super League

Reigning champions Chelsea moved two points behind leaders Arsenal after overcoming Manchester City in a heavyweight Women's Super League clash.

A 14th-minute header by Norway's Guro Reiten sealed the points in front of a sell-out crowd at Kingsmeadow.

In a game where the blustery conditions played a role, City's Jess Park cleared Erin Cuthbert's corner off the line before Reiten struck.

Park was denied an equaliser by an excellent save from Ann-Katrin Berger.

City finished the game strongly but could not find an equaliser, with Lauren Hemp denied in the closing moments by Millie Bright's block.

Chelsea dig deep for victory

This was a dress rehearsal for the Continental League Cup Final on 5 March between last season's top two in the WSL.

For the second time this season Emma Hayes emerged triumphant against City as Chelsea followed up their 4-0 win in Manchester in November with another three points.

This time, however, they had to dig deep despite going ahead early.

It sets them up well for another huge game on Friday against Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United on Saturday.

If Chelsea, who have a game in hand over the Gunners, win that game then they will replace their London rivals at the top.

On Sunday, Hayes' side produced some excellent link-up play while Cuthbert produced another influential midfield performance.

But they were made to work hard for the points once they took the lead through Reiten's flicked header.

Chelsea's latest victory was built on another strong defensive performance as the hosts recorded a seventh clean sheet in the past eight WSL games.

