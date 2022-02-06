The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Chelsea Women 1-0 Manchester City Women: Guro Reiten settles WSL heavyweight game

Chelsea on the attack against Manchester City in the Women's Super League
Chelsea have recorded a league double over Manchester City, winning 5-0 on aggregate in this season's Women's Super League

Reigning champions Chelsea moved two points behind leaders Arsenal after overcoming Manchester City in a heavyweight Women's Super League clash.

A 14th-minute header by Norway's Guro Reiten sealed the points in front of a sell-out crowd at Kingsmeadow.

In a game where the blustery conditions played a role, City's Jess Park cleared Erin Cuthbert's corner off the line before Reiten struck.

Park was denied an equaliser by an excellent save from Ann-Katrin Berger.

City finished the game strongly but could not find an equaliser, with Lauren Hemp denied in the closing moments by Millie Bright's block.

Chelsea dig deep for victory

This was a dress rehearsal for the Continental League Cup Final on 5 March between last season's top two in the WSL.

For the second time this season Emma Hayes emerged triumphant against City as Chelsea followed up their 4-0 win in Manchester in November with another three points.

This time, however, they had to dig deep despite going ahead early.

It sets them up well for another huge game on Friday against Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United on Saturday.

If Chelsea, who have a game in hand over the Gunners, win that game then they will replace their London rivals at the top.

On Sunday, Hayes' side produced some excellent link-up play while Cuthbert produced another influential midfield performance.

But they were made to work hard for the points once they took the lead through Reiten's flicked header.

Chelsea's latest victory was built on another strong defensive performance as the hosts recorded a seventh clean sheet in the past eight WSL games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 25Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forSpenceat 89'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forCharlesat 67'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forJamesat 81'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forKirbyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 14Kirby
  • 19James
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 30Mace
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10StanwaySubstituted forWhiteat 81'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 16ParkSubstituted forBlakstadat 58'minutes
  • 21ShawSubstituted forLosadaat 58'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 18White
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
3,321

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Guro Reiten.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruby Mace.

  11. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Sam Kerr.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Georgia Stanway.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331411324
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126241615120
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women145181319-616
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women123361020-1012
11Leicester City Women143011926-179
12B'ham City Women141112836-284
View full The FA Women's Super League table

