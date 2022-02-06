The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 25Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 23Harder

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 14Kirby
  • 19James
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 30Mace
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 18White
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  4. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessica Carter with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126241514120
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women135171318-516
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women12336919-1012
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories