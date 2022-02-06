Birmingham City Women v Leicester City Women

Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 21RamseyBooked at 26mins
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 25Holloway
- 3Scott
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forJonesat 29'minutes
- 11Pennock
- 12Smith
- 17Quinn
- 9Ewens
- 14Finn
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 36Worsey
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 8Pike
- 3Tierney
- 23Purfield
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'Brien
- 16Gregory
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 12Goodwin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 24Boddy
- 25Morgan
- 44Scofield
- 45Harris
- Robert Whitton
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Leicester City Women 1. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Jones replaces Lisa Robertson.
Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Leicester City Women. Jessica Sigsworth draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jade Pennock.
Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.