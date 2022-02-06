The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1

Birmingham City Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21RamseyBooked at 26mins
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 25Holloway
  • 3Scott
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forJonesat 29'minutes
  • 11Pennock
  • 12Smith
  • 17Quinn

Substitutes

  • 9Ewens
  • 14Finn
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 36Worsey

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 8Pike
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Purfield
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'Brien
  • 16Gregory

Substitutes

  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 12Goodwin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 24Boddy
  • 25Morgan
  • 44Scofield
  • 45Harris
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Leicester City Women 1. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Jones replaces Lisa Robertson.

  4. Dismissal

    Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Leicester City Women. Jessica Sigsworth draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  11. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jade Pennock.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331411324
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126241615120
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women145181319-616
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women123361020-1012
11Leicester City Women143011826-189
12B'ham City Women141112835-274
View full The FA Women's Super League table

