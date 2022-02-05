Match ends, Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5).
Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before winning a penalty shootout to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Burkinabe went 3-0 up through Steve Yago's poked finish, Andre Onana's own goal and Djibril Ouattara's header.
But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back via Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.
No extra time meant the match went to penalties with Ibrahim Toure missing.
It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso, who looked in total control after 49 minutes, but five-time winners Cameroon responded in superb fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks.
Record seven-time champions Egypt face Senegal in Sunday's final (kick-off 19:00 GMT), live across the BBC.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23OuédraogoSubstituted forSawadogoat 90+4'minutes
- 9Kaboré
- 4Ouattara
- 12TapsobaBooked at 73mins
- 25Yago
- 22Touré
- 18OuédraogoBooked at 68mins
- 10TraoréSubstituted forBandéat 87'minutes
- 20Sangaré
- 15TapsobaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forTraoréat 87'minutes
- 2OuattaraSubstituted forKonatéat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 3Traoré
- 5Malo
- 6Simporé
- 7Traoré
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 13Nikièma
- 14Dayo
- 17Sanogo
- 19Bandé
- 27Nikiema
Cameroon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Onana
- 17Mbaizo
- 22Onguéné
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 26Onana
- 14Oum GouetSubstituted forAboubakarat 45'minutes
- 11BassogogSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 54'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 15Kunde
- 20GanagoSubstituted forMoumi Ngamaleuat 45'minutes
- 9BahokenBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 1Efala
- 2Ebosse
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 5Ngadeu
- 7N'Jie
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 10Aboubakar
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 16Epassy
- 18Hongla
- 19Fai
- 25Tolo
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5).
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5). Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(4). Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(4). Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(3). Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(2). Soumaila Ouattara (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(1), Cameroon 3(2). Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3(1), Cameroon 3(1). Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3(1). Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3.
Post update
Jean Onana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eric Traoré (Burkina Faso) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blati Touré following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).
Post update
Mohamed Konaté (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Aboubacar Sawadogo replaces Farid Ouédraogo because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Mohamed Konaté replaces Djibril Ouattara.