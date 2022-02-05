Africa Cup of Nations - 3rd/4th Play-off
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso3CameroonCameroon3
Cameroon win 5-3 on penalties

Afcon 2022: Burkina Faso 3-3 Cameroon: Hosts win 5-3 on penalties

Cameroon celebrate
Vincent Aboubakar (centre) ends the tournament with eight goals in seven games

Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before winning a penalty shootout to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burkinabe went 3-0 up through Steve Yago's poked finish, Andre Onana's own goal and Djibril Ouattara's header.

But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back via Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

No extra time meant the match went to penalties with Ibrahim Toure missing.

It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso, who looked in total control after 49 minutes, but five-time winners Cameroon responded in superb fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks.

Record seven-time champions Egypt face Senegal in Sunday's final (kick-off 19:00 GMT), live across the BBC.

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23OuédraogoSubstituted forSawadogoat 90+4'minutes
  • 9Kaboré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 73mins
  • 25Yago
  • 22Touré
  • 18OuédraogoBooked at 68mins
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forBandéat 87'minutes
  • 20Sangaré
  • 15TapsobaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forTraoréat 87'minutes
  • 2OuattaraSubstituted forKonatéat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Malo
  • 6Simporé
  • 7Traoré
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 14Dayo
  • 17Sanogo
  • 19Bandé
  • 27Nikiema

Cameroon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Onana
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 22Onguéné
  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 26Onana
  • 14Oum GouetSubstituted forAboubakarat 45'minutes
  • 11BassogogSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 54'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 15Kunde
  • 20GanagoSubstituted forMoumi Ngamaleuat 45'minutes
  • 9BahokenBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 1Efala
  • 2Ebosse
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 7N'Jie
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 10Aboubakar
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 16Epassy
  • 18Hongla
  • 19Fai
  • 25Tolo
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home20
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(5). Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(3), Cameroon 3(4). Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(4). Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(3). Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(2), Cameroon 3(2). Soumaila Ouattara (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(1), Cameroon 3(2). Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3(1), Cameroon 3(1). Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3(1). Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burkina Faso 3, Cameroon 3.

  14. Post update

    Jean Onana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Traoré (Burkina Faso) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blati Touré following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).

  18. Post update

    Mohamed Konaté (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Aboubacar Sawadogo replaces Farid Ouédraogo because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Mohamed Konaté replaces Djibril Ouattara.

