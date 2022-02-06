Match ends, Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2).
Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw.
The Liverpool forward had seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde's Olembe Stadium.
Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal's Bamba Dieng in extra time.
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Mendy
- 20Sarr
- 3KoulibalyBooked at 44mins
- 22DialloBooked at 54mins
- 2Ciss
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forGueyeat 66'minutes
- 6MendyBooked at 17mins
- 5Gueye
- 18SarrSubstituted forDiaat 77'minutes
- 19DiédhiouSubstituted forDiengat 77'minutes
- 10ManéBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 4Cissé
- 7Keita
- 9Dia
- 12Ballo-Touré
- 13Lopy
- 15Dieng
- 17Sarr
- 21Mbaye
- 23Gomis
- 25Loum
- 26Gueye
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 8Abdelghany
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed AhmedBooked at 5mins
- 15Hamdi
- 13Mohamed
- 5Abdul FattahBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAhmed Abdelmonemat 99'minutes
- 17Elneny
- 4El SoleyaSubstituted forTrézéguetat 59'minutes
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMehanyat 59'minutes
- 22MarmoushSubstituted forSayedat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 24Ahmed
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Victor Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away30
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2).
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2). Sadio Mané (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(3), Egypt 0(2). Bamba Dieng (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(2). Marwan Hamdy (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Bouna Sarr (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Abdou Diallo (Senegal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Senegal 0(1), Egypt 0. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Senegal 0, Egypt 0.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 0, Egypt 0.
Post update
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zizo with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Saliou Ciss.
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marwan Hamdy (Egypt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emam Ashour.
Post update
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Abou Gabal.
