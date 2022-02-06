Africa Cup of Nations - Final
SenegalSenegal0EgyptEgypt0
Senegal win 4-2 on penalties

Afcon 2021: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win first-ever Nations Cup

From the section African

Sadio Mane speaks to Egypt keeper Gabaski before his first-half penalty
Egypt keeper Gabaski saved Sadio Mane's first-half penalty, but the Liverpool forward had the last say

Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw.

The Liverpool forward had seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde's Olembe Stadium.

Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal's Bamba Dieng in extra time.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 20Sarr
  • 3KoulibalyBooked at 44mins
  • 22DialloBooked at 54mins
  • 2Ciss
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forGueyeat 66'minutes
  • 6MendyBooked at 17mins
  • 5Gueye
  • 18SarrSubstituted forDiaat 77'minutes
  • 19DiédhiouSubstituted forDiengat 77'minutes
  • 10ManéBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 9Dia
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 13Lopy
  • 15Dieng
  • 17Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed AhmedBooked at 5mins
  • 15Hamdi
  • 13Mohamed
  • 5Abdul FattahBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAhmed Abdelmonemat 99'minutes
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El SoleyaSubstituted forTrézéguetat 59'minutes
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMehanyat 59'minutes
  • 22MarmoushSubstituted forSayedat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away30

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(4), Egypt 0(2). Sadio Mané (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(3), Egypt 0(2). Bamba Dieng (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(2). Marwan Hamdy (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Bouna Sarr (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Abdou Diallo (Senegal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Senegal 0(1), Egypt 0. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Senegal 0, Egypt 0.

  13. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 0, Egypt 0.

  14. Post update

    Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zizo with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Saliou Ciss.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marwan Hamdy (Egypt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emam Ashour.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Sundayballer, today at 22:00

    What a poor tournament Salah had considering we keep getting told he's the best player in the world....but not on his performances over to the last few weeks.

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 22:00

    Thank god that awful 4th rate tournament is over. What an utter embarrassment it was on every level

  • Comment posted by travisty, today at 21:59

    Is was always going to be a regret of the Egyptians to put salah consistently on 5th pen

  • Comment posted by The Eagle, today at 21:59

    It's not Salah's Egypt can we stop 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 21:59

    Shame it has to go to pens. But I really enjoyed this tournament.

  • Comment posted by bloke, today at 21:59

    Hats off to Mane , having missed one great to see him win it. They were the better side.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:59

    Struggling to think of any matches from this tournament that’ll be remembered in years to come, my pick of the best player in the tournament would be Abu Gabal Ali and it says a lot about the overall standard that he’s a keeper.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:59

    The fact they don't automatically qualify for the world cup by winning it just shows how backwards a sport football is

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 21:59

    All credits to Mendy. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves!

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 21:58

    Huge Congratulations for Senegal and its Nation.

    Commiseration to Egypt!!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 21:58

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 21:58

    Worthy winners. Some big time players on that team.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:58

    Dear lord. What did we watch tonight. That has got to be the worst game football i have seen in a long time. If thats the standard that Africa can only produce these days then you might as well watch a game from the National League as at least you would see an actual goal

  • Comment posted by Ronnie Fan, today at 21:58

    Congratulations to Senegal - Proud moment for a Proud Nation. Commiserations to Egypt who had an amazing tournament! African Football has a very bright future indeed!

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 21:58

    What a rubbish football game wasted 2hrs of my time. In fact the whole tournament was awful. May never watch the AFCON again!!😔

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 21:58

    The good news is that Sadio and Mo will grace the PL again soon

  • Comment posted by will, today at 21:58

  • Comment posted by LF, today at 21:58

    Fitting tribute for the Senegalese legend Papa Bouba Diop

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:57

    Well done to Senegal, but the standard of the tournament was not that great. Senegal were levels above everyone else. How has Carlos Queiroz, with all that experience under his belt, not been able to fully utilise those Egyptian players? They were not good to watch through this whole tournament.

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 21:57

    So happy for Mane and Senegal. Going to pens is never great both teams had good chances but Senegal for me edged it just.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

