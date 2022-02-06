Last updated on .From the section African

Egypt keeper Gabaski saved Sadio Mane's first-half penalty, but the Liverpool forward had the last say

Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw.

The Liverpool forward had seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde's Olembe Stadium.

Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal's Bamba Dieng in extra time.

