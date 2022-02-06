Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Mendy
- 20Sarr
- 3Koulibaly
- 22Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 8Kouyaté
- 6Mendy
- 18Sarr
- 5Gueye
- 10Mané
- 19Diédhiou
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 4Cissé
- 7Keita
- 9Dia
- 12Ballo-Touré
- 13Lopy
- 15Dieng
- 17Sarr
- 21Mbaye
- 23Gomis
- 25Loum
- 26Gueye
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 8Abdelghany
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed AhmedBooked at 5mins
- 15Hamdi
- 13Mohamed
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 17Elneny
- 4El Soleya
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 24Ahmed
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Victor Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Penalty saved! Sadio Mané (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Senegal. Saliou Ciss draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) after a foul in the penalty area.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emam Ashour (Egypt).
Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Senegal).
Post update
Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.