Africa Cup of Nations - Final
SenegalSenegal0EgyptEgypt0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Egypt

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 20Sarr
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 6Mendy
  • 18Sarr
  • 5Gueye
  • 10Mané
  • 19Diédhiou

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 9Dia
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 13Lopy
  • 15Dieng
  • 17Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed AhmedBooked at 5mins
  • 15Hamdi
  • 13Mohamed
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El Soleya
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

  4. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.

  6. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Sadio Mané (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Senegal. Saliou Ciss draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Emam Ashour (Egypt).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Senegal).

  16. Post update

    Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

