Last updated on

Alfredo Morelos scored a double and set up another as Rangers powered past Hearts

Aaron Ramsey made his much-anticipated Rangers debut as they thumped Hearts to prevent Celtic extending their one-point Scottish Premiership lead.

The hosts, chastened by a midweek Old Firm derby defeat, responded to Celtic's 4-0 beating of Motherwell with a rousing Ibrox victory of their own.

The influential Alfredo Morelos netted in each half and teed up Glen Kamara to score after Hearts spurned big chances, before Scott Arfield added a well-taken fourth and Fashion Sakala rounded off the rout.

Ramsey, the Juventus loanee and marquee January addition, was given the final 14 minutes by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and with his side 4-0 up, could scarcely have dreamed of an easier debut against the side now 16 points back in third spot.

This was a game in which Morelos underlined his importance, a day when the striker's influence, dynamism and class told again and again.

In the three matches they played while he was an unused member of the Colombia squad, Rangers have laboured. They have missed their attacking fulcrum dearly.

Many of the 50,000 inside Ibrox on Sunday will have wondered why his country took him halfway across the world not only to leave him out of their line-ups, but out of the match-day squads altogether.

In any case, Van Bronckhorst will rejoice at his return - not least after the meek and wounding nature of the defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Morelos laced a bustling performance with bright flashes of subtlety. His goals were ruthlessly dispatched, the first stemming from a sumptuous Calvin Bassey pass and Ryan Kent delivery; the second an emphatic left-foot curler from the edge of the box.

If it was fortuitous that Morelos' attempted through-ball ricocheted straight back to his feet, then the striker did enough to earn his stroke of luck, and was deadly enough to seize it. The third, coolly taken by Kamara, was a product of the Colombian's terrific flick.

His link-up play throughout was first-class and repeatedly put Hearts' central defence - devoid of Craig Halkett and Rangers-bound John Souttar - under duress. He bamboozled them with his footwork and steamrolled Taylor Moore en route to the box when only Craig Gordon denied him a hat-trick. The Hearts custodian did so again with virtually the final act of the match.

Morelos' second, though, had been the pivotal moment. For if Rangers had come flying out of the traps in the first half, they began the second still asleep in them.

Trailing 1-0, Hearts could have been level when Nathaniel Atkinson could not convert a glorious Stephen Kingsley ball, and really should have been when Bassey's terribly weak header fell short of Allan McGregor, and Cammy Devlin scooped wide.

Ibrox grew volatile and riven with angst, much of it aimed at Willie Collum, the referee.

But with one sweep of his left boot, Morelos eased the anxiety boiling in home ranks. With a twitch of his right, he sent Kamara screaming into the box, where the Finn dummied one flailing defender and slotted home.

Rangers applied lashings of icing to their cake late on, Arfield finishing at the second attempt after a super Kent pick-out, and Sakala converting neatly with six minutes left.

Beating Hearts - even beating them 5-0 - does not salve the wounds inflicted by Celtic, but after flat-lining on Wednesday, Rangers' pulse is strong again.

Man of the match - Alfredo Morelos

Two goals, an assist, and very nearly a hat-trick. An irrepressible return to domestic action.

What did we learn?

Rangers' mentality has been questioned this season, by outsiders and their own.

After smithereening Celtic's bid for 10 in a row, did they have it within themselves to go again? As recently as November, when Hibernian dumped them out of the League Cup, Connor Goldson said he felt his team had "lost a bit of hunger".

They needed to prove their mettle on Sunday after what Celtic did to them. This was a resounding response.

Hearts will be crestfallen at how badly this ended for them. Though Rangers bossed the game, there were chances out there, but the Edinburgh side couldn't take them.

Their moments to grab the game by the scruff arrived early in that second half. Their ambition, build-up play and cohesion was laudable; their finishing was not.

What's next?

Rangers host Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) while Robbie Neilson's men welcome Dundee at the same time.

Player of the match Morelos Alfredo Morelos with an average of 7.21 Rangers Rangers Rangers

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Rangers Avg Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 7.21 Squad number 8 Player name Jack Average rating 6.67 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 6.58 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 6.52 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.51 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 6.38 Squad number 16 Player name Ramsey Average rating 6.25 Squad number 17 Player name Ayodele-Aribo Average rating 6.20 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 6.20 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.17 Squad number 26 Player name Balogun Average rating 6.00 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 5.99 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 5.99 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 5.83 Squad number 9 Player name Diallo Average rating 5.62 Squad number 10 Player name Davis Average rating 5.45 Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.81 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 5.76 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 5.55 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 5.53 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 5.45 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 5.43 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 5.40 Squad number 15 Player name Moore Average rating 5.36 Squad number 8 Player name McEneff Average rating 5.29 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 5.23 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 5.19 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 5.17 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 5.17 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 4.50 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 4.39 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 4.18