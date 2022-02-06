Match ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 4.
Celtic consolidated their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a rampant attacking display at Motherwell extended their unbeaten league run to 19 league games.
Liel Abada ghosted into the home box to net the opener, and Tom Rogic curled in a delightful second from 20 yards before he added a third on 45 minutes, finishing from close range.
Motherwell improved after the break but still shipped a fourth when Daizen Maeda's wildly-deflected effort looped in.
The win sends Ange Postecoglou's side four points clear, but reigning champions Rangers will have the chance to return that gap to a single point when they host Hearts at 16:00 GMT.
Motherwell remain fourth, but are still searching for their first league win of 2022 and are now just four points clear of ninth.
Not since December 2015 had the Lanarkshire side taken three points against Celtic in the league, and with Postecoglou's exhilarating team coming off the back of a huge derby victory on Wednesday, the hosts' wait was expected to continue.
But Motherwell withstood early pressure, with Abada's first-time finish stopped by the foot of Liam Kelly before the Israeli winger's dangerous low ball across was cut out by the Motherwell goalkeeper.
The hosts, with no recognised winger in their line up for the second game running, were happy to flood the centre of the park and press Celtic high.
That method seemed to nullify the visitors and as a result the Fir Park side showed signs of building momentum, although Kelly had to be alert with his right boot again to deny Giorgos Giakoumakis' low drive across goal.
But for all the hosts' impressive work inside the opening 28 minutes, they found themselves two down in the following three.
First, dreadful defending from the Motherwell defence allowed Reo Hatate to bend a low ball into the path of the arriving Abada to bury, similar to his midweek goal against Rangers.
Rogic, on his return after international duty, added a quickfire second with a divine 20-yard effort into the top-left corner.
And 14 minutes later, on the stroke of half-time, the Australia international had his second and Celtic's third. Abada was the provider again, sliding a ball across for Rogic to finish first time past Kelly at close range.
Alexander made three half-time changes, one being debutant Joe Efford, who made an instant impact, forcing Joe Hart up to his right to parry a deflected effort before the American flashed another strike wide of the near post.
Up the other end, Celtic captain Callum McGregor failed to add to his side's tally when he drilled a strike of his own over on the break.
But the away side got their fourth in fortuitous fashion when Maeda's strike from just inside the box looped high in air via a deflection off Bevis Mugabi and dropped into the net.
The Japan forward had a golden chance to make it five moments later after substitute Jota found the striker free in the middle, but the 24-year-old cushioned his finish over.
The ruthless attacking mentality Postecoglou has instilled in his Celtic side was evident until the final whistle as Rogic looked for a hat-trick, first steering a near-post strike off the outside of the right-hand post then finishing low into the arms of Kelly shortly after.
Four it would finish for Celtic, though, making it seven goals in their last two games without reply as they remain in top spot.
Man of the match - Tom Rogic
What did we learn?
Overall, Celtic's domestic form has been outstanding since defeat at Livingston in September. But it is now nine away league wins in their last 10, a relentless run of form on the road that has been key in their title bid.
In Rogic, Postecoglou is showing that not only is he getting his money's worth out of his new arrivals, but he is also improving the players he inherited.
The attacking midfielder looked to be on his way out of Celtic last season, but his manager and fellow countryman has reignited the spark inside the Australia international.
As for Motherwell, Efford's introduction highlighted instantly why Alexander got his team selection wrong.
Cheap defending cost the hosts the opener, but they were winning the ball back in promising positions. With a direct, pacey attacking threat at the top end of the pitch to stretch the visiting backline, they could have got more joy.
With a trip to Dundee United to come in midweek, a game that could see the Fir Park club drop out the top four, it is now on Alexander to find an attacking formula that is going to bring his side goals.
What's next?
Both sides are in Premiership action on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) as Motherwell travel to Dundee United and Celtic go to Aberdeen.
Player of the match
RogicTomas Rogic
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number32Player nameNirennoldAverage rating
3.56
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
8.86
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
7.22
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 5MugabiBooked at 83mins
- 21Solholm JohansenSubstituted forGrimshawat 82'minutes
- 19McGinleyBooked at 40mins
- 2O'Donnell
- 22DonnellyBooked at 86mins
- 18Cornelius
- 3CarrollSubstituted forTierneyat 45'minutes
- 16SlatterySubstituted forNirennoldat 81'minutes
- 9van VeenSubstituted forWooleryat 45'minutes
- 27GossSubstituted forEffordat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Woolery
- 12Fox
- 14Ojala
- 17Amaluzor
- 20Efford
- 23Grimshaw
- 26Tierney
- 28Roberts
- 32Nirennold
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3TaylorSubstituted forJuranovicat 80'minutes
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregorSubstituted forO'Rileyat 63'minutes
- 41HatateSubstituted forBittonat 45'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
- 7GiakoumakisBooked at 59minsSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 63'minutes
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 16McCarthy
- 17Neves Filipe
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 49Forrest
- 57Welsh
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 4.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Efford (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Sondre Solholm Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Victor Nirennold replaces Callum Slattery.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Post update
Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.