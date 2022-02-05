Motherwell v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Barry Maguire is pushing to be involved for Motherwell after missing the midweek trip to Paisley with a knee injury, while manager Graham Alexander expects other players to brush off knocks.

But, although fellow midfielder Liam Shaw is fit after a migraine affected his vision against St Mirren, he drops out of the squad to face parent club Celtic under loan rules.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara and centre-half Ricki Lamie have both been on the sidelines in 2022.

Celtic have Tom Rogic available again after the midfielder returned from international duty with Australia, while versatile Nir Bitton is back from suspension.

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock, while striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti and midfielder David Turnbull are all missing with hamstring injuries.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Celtic's performance on Wednesday in the Old Firm game wasn't a surprise as they have been performing like that for a good few months, with their intensity and their passing.

"Every team around the world can be beaten - there is no such thing as an unbeatable team. We understand their quality, but we also understand that out qualities are good, that we have won a lot of good games and have, by in large, apart from one game this season, always pushed the big two in every game over the last 12 months."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "There is nothing to suggest that mindsets have changed. The boost that we got from Wednesday's win over Rangers was that we got three points and played well.

"Sunday will be a tough game. We all know that, away from home, Motherwell are a good side and they have ambitions to stay in the top half of the table, so I'm sure they're going to test us out."

Did you know? Motherwell have won just one of their past 28 league meetings with Celtic.

