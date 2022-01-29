Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Players and staff returned to the changing rooms during the delay

A Fulham supporter has died after suffering a cardiac arrest which led to the Championship game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage being stopped for more than 40 minutes.

The league leaders have named the fan as Paul Parish.

Parish was treated in the Hammersmith End stand before going to hospital but died on Saturday evening.

The game was paused just after 15 minutes while he had medical attention - and went on to finish 1-1.

"It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter Paul Parish," Fulham said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to Paul's loved ones."