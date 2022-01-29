Last updated on .From the section Football

Sutton United have reached the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy in their first season in the competition

League One's top two, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, have been kept apart in the draw for the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy.

Leaders Rotherham face a trip to mid-table League Two side Hartlepool United in the last four.

In the other semi-final, Wigan, second in League One, will host League Two promotion chasers Sutton United in the first meeting of the two sides.

Both ties will be played in the week beginning Monday, 7 March.

The final is scheduled for Wembley on Sunday, 3 April.

Wigan, two-time winners of the competition in previous guises in 1985 and 1999, reached the last four with victory over Arsenal Under-21s on Tuesday.

Rotherham, winners in 1996, and Hartlepool both needed penalties to beat Cambridge and Charlton respectively in their quarter-finals, while Sutton, playing in their first season in the English Football League, edged past Harrogate.