Traore has won eight caps since making his debut for Spain in 2020

Barcelona have signed winger Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The Spanish club will pay the 26-year-old's wages and have an option to buy him in the summer.

Traore has 18 months left on his Wolves contract and no agreement has been reached on extending his deal.

"Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama's heart. It's a dream move for him," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Traore began his career at Barcelona before leaving the Nou Camp for Aston Villa in 2015.

He then spent two years at Middlesbrough before joining Wolves for a then club record £18m in 2018.

The winger has made 154 appearances for the Black Country club, scoring 11 goals.

BBC Sport understands Tottenham had a £15m bid for Traore rejected, although sources at the London club deny making an offer.

"Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism," said Sellars.

"However, it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

"We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer."

