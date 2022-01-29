Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Phil Jones' appearance against Wolves earlier in January was his first Premier League appearance for 712 days

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is in talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over a loan move.

The 29-year-old made his comeback earlier this month after almost two years out with a major knee problem.

However, given the competition in Ralf Rangnick's squad, his chances of regular football are slim.

United recognise Jones' need to get his career back on track and will not charge a loan fee in order to facilitate the move.