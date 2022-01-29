Phil Jones: Man Utd defender in Bordeaux loan talks
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is in talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over a loan move.
The 29-year-old made his comeback earlier this month after almost two years out with a major knee problem.
However, given the competition in Ralf Rangnick's squad, his chances of regular football are slim.
United recognise Jones' need to get his career back on track and will not charge a loan fee in order to facilitate the move.
