Watch: Coleraine blow open title race by hammering Linfield

Glentoran's 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town saw them move two points clear at the top of the table after previous leaders Linfield lost 3-0 to Coleraine.

Lyndon Kane's penalty and second-half goals from Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin gave the Bannsiders victory.

Robbie McDaid netted the winner for the Glens at the Oval on Saturday.

An early Peter Campbell goal gave Glenavon a 1-0 win at Crusaders and Rhyss Campbell grabbed two as Dungannon Swifts defeated Carrick Rangers 3-2.

Bannsiders inflict damaging defeat on Blues

The Bannsiders took the lead in the match of the day at Ballycastle Road in the 11th minute through Kane's spot-kick which was awarded when referee Steven Gregg adjudged that Linfield striker Ethan Devine blocked Shevlin's shot with his arm.

Linfield players and coaching staff strongly disputed the award of the spot-kick, but Kane showed no nerves as he nonchalantly blasted the ball past Chris Johns and into the roof of the net.

The Blues only improved marginally after the break, going close with a Jimmy Callacher header that went wide and a Jordan Stewart effort that was well blocked by Aaron Jarvis before the hosts doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining.

They stole possession and when the ball fell to Shevlin in the box, he turned smartly before finding the net with a clinical finish past Johns.

Coleraine's third arrived in the 85th minute. They broke well after the Blues hit the crossbar, with Stephen Lowry feeding Glackin who blasted home a fine finish past Johns at the near post to ensure a win for Oran Kearney's men that moves them back into the top half of the table.

It was only a second top flight defeat of the season for Linfield, who had gone 12 unbeaten in the league before that, and a first win for the Bannsiders over the Blues since October 2019.

McDaid goal proves decisive

Robbie McDaid scored Glentoran's winning goal against Warrenpoint

Robbie McDaid's first-half header proved decisive as Glentoran eked out a dogged 1-0 win over basement side Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.

Jay Donnelly was presented with a big chance to net his 22nd league goal of the season after just 11 minutes, but his tame effort failed to trouble Warrenpoint keeper Stephen McMullan.

The 17-year-old Point stopper was impressive for the visitors, thwarting Donnelly and Sean Murray with sharp saves, but the youngster was unable to deny McDaid, who squeezed his downward header into the bottom corner after meeting Hrvoje Plum's pinpoint free-kick.

As expected, the Glens - who welcomed captain Marcus Kane back from his lengthy injury lay-off - dominated possession throughout but struggled to break down a well-drilled Point defence in what was a dour contest at times.

Barry Gray's side, however, failed to trouble Aaron McCarey despite some promising counter-attacks, but they felt as though they should have had a penalty midway through the second half when Fra McCaffrey's cross struck McDaid with the Point players claiming hand ball.

Referee Ian McNabb was unmoved, however, as Warrenpoint's winless run stretched to 10 games.

Campbell strike delivers Glenavon win

Crusaders missed the chance to close the gap on third-placed Cliftonville as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat by Glenavon.

The Lurgan Blues grabbed a seventh minute lead when Matthew Fitzpatrick crossed from the right hand side of the penalty area and Peter Campbell beat Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey to the loose ball to head home before his momentum caused him to collide with the post.

Despite forcing a number of corners, the home side struggled to create openings, with a Ben Kennedy shot which whistled inches past the post, the best chance they could muster.

Indeed, it was the visitors who looked more threatening on the break, with Fitzpatrick sent clear on the right hand side of the penalty area but his shot was well saved by the outstretched leg of Tuffey.

Crusaders' best chance fell to defender Billy Joe Burns inside the penalty area but Glenavon keeper James Taylor was quickly off his line to make an important block with an outstretched hand.

The win keeps Glenavon in contention for a top six place in a congested middle of the league table.

Campbell double helps Swifts to victory

Rhys Campbell chipped Matthew Skeet for Swifts' opening goal at Stangmore Park in the 33rd minute, only for Kyle Cherry to fire in the equaliser for Carrick three minutes later.

Substitute Ben Gallagher supplied the pass for Campbell to shoot his second low into the bottom corner but Jordan Gibson levelled on 76 when the ball fell invitingly for him.

Darragh McBrien grabbed the winner with another clinical finish with nine minutes remaining as Dungannon moved above their opponents into ninth spot in the table with a fourth league win in five outings.