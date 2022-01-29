Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Nathan Austin's 89th minute winner moved Kelty Hearts 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League 2.

Kelty had blown a two-goal lead at home to Stranraer before Austin struck.

Nearest rivals Forfar had their game with Edinburgh City postponed, while third-place Annan dropped points in a goalless draw with Stirling Albion.

Stenhousemuir moved into fourth with a 2-1 win over Elgin City, and bottom-club Cowdenbeath won away to Albion Rovers to narrow the gap to six points.

Kelty had come into the game with Stranraer looking to restore their good league form after suffering defeat at Elgin on Tuesday night.

Thomas O'Ware knocked them into the lead after Joe Cardle's free-kick rebounded to him, and just a minute later Jamie Barjonas made it 2-0.

But Tommy Muir pulled one back in 52 minutes and it was all-square three minutes later when Scott Robertson headed in from a corner.

Austin, though, tapped in from close range in the dying minutes of the game to seal the three points for the league leaders.

A poor start led to Elgin City's first defeat in seven weeks as they went down 2-1 at Stenhousemuir.

Kane Hester's first half strike gave City hope after they conceded two Thomas Orr goals within the first 13 minutes, but the visitors couldn't find an equaliser even after Jordan Tapping was sent off in 71 minutes.

Fraser Mullen's ninth-minute penalty was enough to give Cowdenbeath just their fourth league win of the season.

They had Kyle Miller sent off with six minutes to go, but held off a late fightback.