Guernsey FC lost for a second game in a row as they went down 1-0 at Westfield.

Salhin Abubakar put the hosts ahead after 33 minutes when he took advantage after Guernsey had lost possession.

Guernsey's top-scorer Ross Allen had a goal ruled out for offside three minutes later for the islanders.

Both sides created chances to win in the final 30 minutes - Tayshan Hayden-Smith had a opportunity for the hosts while Dave Rihoy and Jacob Fallaize went close for the Green Lions.

The defeat keeps Guernsey in the relegation places in Isthmian League South Central, although they have games in hand on the teams around them.