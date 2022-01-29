Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Joe White has played four ties for Newcastle's academy side in the EFL Trophy

Hartlepool United have signed Newcastle United youngster Joe White on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been on the bench for the Premier League side's first team but has yet to make his senior debut, although he has played for the Magpies in the EFL Trophy.

It is the England Under-18 player's first loan spell away from Newcastle.

"He is a highly rated footballer, very creative and forward thinking," Pools boss Graeme Lee told the club website.

With Newcastle out of the FA Cup after their shock loss at home to League One Cambridge United earlier this month, White will be free to play in Hartlepool's fourth round tie at Crystal Palace on 5 February.

"I'm really keen to play first team football now and once I knew Hartlepool were interested I wanted to come," White said.

"I want to play as many games as possible between now and the end of the season, scoring and assisting goals and showing the fans what I'm capable of."

