Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen's home match is one of two SPFL games called off

Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone and the Championship meeting between Arbroath and Partick Thistle have been postponed.

The game at Pittodrie has been called off because of high winds while Arbroath say their match is off due to "adverse weather".

Weather warnings have been issued across Scotland.

There are 18 other SPFL fixtures scheduled for Saturday, including Ross County v Rangers at 12:30.

Four Premiership games games kick off at 15:00: Celtic v Dundee United, Dundee v St Mirren, Hearts v Motherwell and Hibernian v Livingston.

In the second tier, Hamilton v Ayr, Kilmarnock v Inverness and Queen of the South v Dunfermline are also at 15:00, along with full cards in Leagues 1 and 2.