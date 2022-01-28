Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen have rejected a possible £4.8m Bologna bid for Calvin Ramsay. (Express) external-link

Rangers and Swansea are competing for the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are interested in signing former Leicester City defender Johnly Yfeko, who has been at the club's training ground this week. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney plans to keep Scott Allan at Easter Road beyond Monday's transfer deadline as Kilmarnock join Dundee and St Mirren in pursuing the midfielder. (Record) external-link

Dundee have agreed a pre-contract with Motherwell's Ricki Lamie and want to bring the defender to Dens Park before Monday's transfer deadline. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

IFK Goteborg are close to signing Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. (Record) external-link

Celtic have refused to rule out flying Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic back from international duty with Japan and Australia, respectively, in time for Wednesday's meeting with Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos did not even make the bench in Colombia's World Cup qualifying defeat by Peru. (Sun) external-link

James Sands sought advice from his New York City manager Ronny Deila, formerly of Celtic, before joining Rangers on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link