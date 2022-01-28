Scottish Gossip: Ramsay, Aberdeen, Rangers, McAtee, Celtic, Hibs, Allan
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen have rejected a possible £4.8m Bologna bid for Calvin Ramsay. (Express)
Rangers and Swansea are competing for the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers are interested in signing former Leicester City defender Johnly Yfeko, who has been at the club's training ground this week. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney plans to keep Scott Allan at Easter Road beyond Monday's transfer deadline as Kilmarnock join Dundee and St Mirren in pursuing the midfielder. (Record)
Dundee have agreed a pre-contract with Motherwell's Ricki Lamie and want to bring the defender to Dens Park before Monday's transfer deadline. (Courier - subscription required)
IFK Goteborg are close to signing Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. (Record)
Celtic have refused to rule out flying Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic back from international duty with Japan and Australia, respectively, in time for Wednesday's meeting with Rangers. (Sun)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos did not even make the bench in Colombia's World Cup qualifying defeat by Peru. (Sun)
James Sands sought advice from his New York City manager Ronny Deila, formerly of Celtic, before joining Rangers on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins has been ruled out injured until March. (Press and Journal - subscription required)