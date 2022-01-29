Luis Diaz: Liverpool sign Colombia winger from Porto in five-year deal for initial £37.5m

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments42

Breaking news

Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses.

Diaz has signed a contract until 2027 with the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, who reportedly had a bid of around £38m rejected.external-link

He requires a work permit and is unlikely to arrive in Liverpool until the end of next week at the earliest.

Diaz has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league appearances this season for Porto, who are top of Portugal's Primeira Liga.

The winger is currently on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches.

Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina - where Colombia play on Tuesday - to conduct a medical so the move could be completed before the January transfer window closed.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by kernowspurs, today at 12:10

    We didn’t even really want him 👀

  • Comment posted by MattyJ, today at 12:09

    Too much to pay for a bench warmer. Will be loaned out to Watford in a year.

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 12:09

    who

  • Comment posted by EricThorstvedt, today at 12:08

    As Spurs fan I am disappointed.

    I do wonder what the position is re Salah - forward line to be Mane - Dias - Jota and Salah moved on for mega bucks?

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 12:08

    You have ro say Clive ‘Varpool and Citeh favourites for the World Cup now…

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, today at 12:10

      Ravis88 replied:
      I think anyone would struggle to say that.

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 12:08

    Bitter Mancs. Both manc clubs. YNWA

  • Comment posted by jus9ball, today at 12:07

    Meanwhile, over at Spurs 😂

  • Comment posted by HaveMySay, today at 12:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 457764345, today at 12:07

    good signing for liverpool. annoying as a united fan

  • Comment posted by G-Man, today at 12:07

    Is Salah or Mane leaving?

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 12:06

    Is this an indication Salah will be leaving?

    • Reply posted by TheJezster, today at 12:09

      TheJezster replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 1Title in 31, today at 12:06

    Another Grujic id say..
    Blue moon..

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 12:07

      dms replied:
      As opposed to another Mangala? Ha ha ha 🙂

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:06

    Why would he choose Liverpool over Spurs?

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 12:08

      dms replied:
      The fans, manager, teammates, success, money, stadium, atmosphere around the club, lack of Daniel Levy.......think that sums it up neatly.

  • Comment posted by ELQASIM , today at 12:06

    Speedy, skillful, strong, I'm very happy we've added another long term forward to our ranks.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 12:06

    Fair play Liverpool. THFC couldn't sign a bloody autograph at the moment.

    Still no doubt Levy will sign a CDM on loan from a Sunday league team, and still position it like its a coup!

    Get your act together Levy, or get out!

  • Comment posted by Jes, today at 12:05

    This is how business is done and a club is run sensibly. Not overspending and only buying players when needed. Welcome to Liverpool. Another world class player in the making!

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 12:08

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      Surely he’s already World Class as he is currently representing his country?

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 12:05

    Good players get a whole lot better under Klopp. Diaz is on his way to stardom.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 12:05

    Hello yes please

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 12:05

    Welcome The Colombian King! Good luck in your Liverpool career, may you score many goals and obtain many assists!

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 12:04

    Looks like a great addition to the squad, well done all for getting this signing done.
    Welcome to Liverpool Luis Diaz.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport