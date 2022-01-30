Luis Diaz: Liverpool sign Colombia winger from Porto in five-year deal for initial £37.5m

Luis Diaz
Diaz has scored 20 goals in 37 appearances for club and country this season

Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses.

Diaz has signed a contract until 2027 with the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, who reportedly had a bid of around £38m rejected.external-link

"I'm very happy to sign for Liverpool," the international said on Sunday via the club's official Twitter account.

Diaz requires a work permit and is unlikely to arrive in Liverpool until the end of next week at the earliest.

He has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league appearances this season for Porto, who are top of Portugal's Primeira Liga.

The winger is currently on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches.

Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina - where Colombia play on Tuesday - to conduct a medical so the move could be completed before the January transfer window closed.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 12:06

    Fair play Liverpool. THFC couldn't sign a bloody autograph at the moment.

    Still no doubt Levy will sign a CDM on loan from a Sunday league team, and still position it like its a coup!

    Get your act together Levy, or get out!

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 12:18

      Exile replied:
      I suspect Levy went to the same business school as Sullivan and Gold at West Ham - the usual " We tried very hard to bring in new blood but...."

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 12:05

    Good players get a whole lot better under Klopp. Diaz is on his way to stardom.

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 12:15

      Brizey replied:
      Absolutely, join utd and your career will go up in smoke, these top players know where to go these days to improve and win trophies

  • Comment posted by martypgm, today at 12:04

    Happy days, looks the part, welcome to Liverpool Luis

  • Comment posted by Stevenupsss, today at 12:11

    Having watched this guy at the latest Copa America he was fantastic. Direct, skillful and took his chances well. Infact I thought he was the best player at that tournament!

    Was so wishing Chelsea went after him but kudos to you scousers for pulling off this deal. Got yourself a fabulous player.

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 12:05

    Welcome The Colombian King! Good luck in your Liverpool career, may you score many goals and obtain many assists!

  • Comment posted by jus9ball, today at 12:07

    Meanwhile, over at Spurs 😂

  • Comment posted by 457764345, today at 12:07

    good signing for liverpool. annoying as a united fan

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 12:14

      Paul replied:
      I expect United will invest heavily this summer once a long term Manager is in place.

  • Comment posted by ELQASIM , today at 12:06

    Speedy, skillful, strong, I'm very happy we've added another long term forward to our ranks.

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 12:04

    Looks like a great addition to the squad, well done all for getting this signing done.
    Welcome to Liverpool Luis Diaz.

  • Comment posted by Sherry Looney, today at 12:03

    Welcome to Liverpool FC.

  • Comment posted by WIT, today at 12:12

    Great to finally get an attacking signing. Will increase competition and might see Mane get back up to the top levels of a couple seasons ago.

    He was the bright spark for Porto when we played them this season and should fit pretty well into Klopp's style of football.

    Very happy with the price tag too, less than a half a Jack Grealish to put it into perspective!

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 12:14

      Nicky replied:
      Or Harry Maguire for 80zillion!

  • Comment posted by NvrGvUp, today at 12:02

    Luis Diaz welcome!

    YNWA

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 12:02

    Quality signing, welcome YNWA

  • Comment posted by Madzangels, today at 12:04

    Amazing signing, Spurs loss is Liverpool’s gain!

  • Comment posted by Thorpiniho, today at 12:11

    I like how this was done. Out of the blue, without weeks and weeks of speculation with 'in the know' clowns spouting nonsense that a bloke in the pub told them!

    • Reply posted by Kopite, today at 12:18

      Kopite replied:
      That's Liverpool's way of doing business. Jota's move was out of the blue too as was Ox's.

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 12:13

    Another shrewd signing. Pretty sure Herr Kloop will get the best out of him.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 12:05

    Hello yes please

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 12:13

    I think one of the reasons why Liverpool are so successful in the transfer market is that they tend to steer clear of 'galatico' style signings which have an ego as well as the potential to flop. Looking forward to seeing what this guy can do under Klopp's guidance!

  • Comment posted by Jes, today at 12:05

    This is how business is done and a club is run sensibly. Not overspending and only buying players when needed. Welcome to Liverpool. Another world class player in the making!

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 12:08

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      Surely he’s already World Class as he is currently representing his country?

  • Comment posted by jasinthebasin, today at 12:03

    🎉

