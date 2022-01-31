Frank Lampard: Everton appoint ex-Chelsea manager to replace Rafael Benitez

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

It is Lampard's first job since he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago with Thomas Tuchel taking his role.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton," said Lampard.

"I'm very hungry to get started."

Lampard's first match in charge will be Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

His first signing at Everton is expected to be Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is set to join the Toffees on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City player Lampard, who won 106 caps for England, is tasked with keeping Everton in the top-flight as the club are 16th and just four points above the relegation zone.

Lampard said he felt the "passion and ambition" of owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the Everton board in talks over the role.

"I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," he added.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club - that will be hugely important.

"As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

"Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."

