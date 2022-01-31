Frank Lampard: Everton appoint ex-Chelsea manager to replace Rafael Benitez

comments198

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

It is Lampard's first job since he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago with Thomas Tuchel taking his role.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton," said Lampard.

"I'm very hungry to get started."

Lampard's first match in charge will be Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

His first signing at Everton is expected to be Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is set to join the Toffees on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City player Lampard, who won 106 caps for England, is tasked with keeping Everton in the top-flight as the club are 16th and just four points above the relegation zone.

Lampard said he felt the "passion and ambition" of owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the Everton board in talks over the role.

"I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," he added.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club - that will be hugely important.

"As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

"Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

"My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We'll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us."

Lampard was one of three candidates interviewed for the managerial position with Vitor Pereira and interim boss Duncan Ferguson also up for the role.

Derby manager and former Everton and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney confirmed he was also asked about the job but he turned it down.

Ferguson, who was assistant manager under Benitez, and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly will stay on as part of Lampard's backroom staff.

Joe Edwards has joined as assistant manager, with Paul Clement as first team coach and Chris Jones as first team coach and head of performance.

Lampard was fired by Chelsea after 18 months in charge. In his first year in the position he led the club to a fourth place league finish and the FA Cup final.

But a tough spell in his second season, featuring five league defeats in eight games, saw him dismissed by the Blues.

Before taking over at Chelsea he was at Derby for a season. He led them to the Championship play-off final but they lost to Aston Villa.

"I am really delighted that Frank has joined us," said Moshiri.

"He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we're all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost."

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 13:41

    Everton appoint a manager on deadline day, they should be looking to bring in better players as the squad is average at best.

    We will find out how good Lampard is as this job will define his career as a manager. if it goes well - will always have a job in football if it goes badly he will be sitting next to Neville and Carragher very quickly.

    • Reply posted by Dubbus, today at 13:45

      Dubbus replied:
      Couldn't have said it better 👏

  • Comment posted by waste of licence fee, today at 13:46

    Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half month deal.

    Corrected the headline for you there.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 14:06

      Commentier replied:
      Derby > Chelsea > Everton > ….Watford presumably

  • Comment posted by On yer bike, today at 13:47

    So much hatred on here, obviously 'fans' of other clubs trolling as usual. Sad.

    • Reply posted by Sarahmc, today at 13:54

      Sarahmc replied:
      Yes totally agree!

  • Comment posted by noswal9, today at 13:42

    Free hit for Lamps this season as they can’t be much worse than they already have been. Hope he does well - from a neutral.

    • Reply posted by matt1il, today at 14:02

      matt1il replied:
      Not much of a free hit, they're only 4 points clear

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 13:42

    Sign some of the deadwood from the bridge Frank.

    Better stear clear of the Greenwood though 😬

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:42

    Great servant to club and country, hope he does well.

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 13:56

    Sky Sports reporter saying some fans not convinced as they want someone with more experience.

    Who are they looking for exactly? They turned against those managers last time!

    • Reply posted by average race fan, today at 14:15

      average race fan replied:
      Zombie Howard Kendall?

  • Comment posted by tudormink, today at 13:41

    Good luck to Frank. There's a lot of pressure on this one

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 13:51

    I wish him the best of luck. I think his biggest challenge will be to manage expectations.

    • Reply posted by El Tel, today at 14:19

      El Tel replied:
      i think most EFC fan's expectations are realistic. Even when we felt we had a decent squad we just wanted a solid top 6 place, beating lower teams at home, nothing more. Obviously now we will take staying up this season, and mid table next season. I don't think those expectations are unrealistic. There will always be some who shout top 5 club or whatever, but most are realistic.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 13:47

    Good luck Frank

  • Comment posted by EdinMike87, today at 13:41

    Have I time travelled from yesterday… I’m a Groundhog Day-ing ?!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 13:49

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Wow a third article and HYS on Lampard joining Everton in as many days. Talk about 'milking' it. Expect there will be another article when he conducts his first training session.

  • Comment posted by MattSucci, today at 13:42

    Good luck, but I don't think he stands much of a chance with owners like them?

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 14:05

    Good luck Frank, you wont be under the same kind of pressure you'd be under at a big club.

  • Comment posted by Tofa456, today at 14:02

    Lampard Out banners on sale now in the Goodison shop

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 13:55

    Good to see Everton hiring someone with top management credentials and proven ability in the top flight.
    Oh wait that was Rafa.

    • Reply posted by NortonBob, today at 14:09

      NortonBob replied:
      Rafa's time and coaching style way past his sell by date

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 13:51

    Breaking News? After listening to TalkSport yesterday i thought this was a done deal already. Have to agree with their analysis on the appointment too, not a bad choice, hope he does well, but Everton seem like a club with no plan or vision.

  • Comment posted by thecolin, today at 13:42

    The way Everton fans have behaved recently, I hope Lampard takes you down.

    • Reply posted by Now then now then fix the BBC please, today at 13:49

      Now then now then fix the BBC please replied:
      To China town?

  • Comment posted by Markus Rose, today at 14:12

    Doomed to fail. He was a decent footballer but he's just not management material I am afraid.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:18

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Fair too early for such a dismissive analysis.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 14:05

    So, a fresh start at Goodison. First order of the day; let's keep Duncan Ferguson. **Insert facepalm emoji here**.

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 13:56

    I hope he proves me wrong, but I think he won't last there.

    The club at the top seems to lack any direction

