Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Saturday 5th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts20144243192446
2Forfar21116440231739
3Annan Athletic21114638261237
4Edinburgh City207672631-527
5Stranraer227692935-627
6Stenhousemuir217593035-526
7Stirling2174102831-325
8Elgin216782228-625
9Albion2064102534-922
10Cowdenbeath2134141433-1913
