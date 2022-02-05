East Fife v Clyde

East FifeEast Fife15:00ClydeClyde
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|23
|15
|5
|3
|46
|21
|25
|50
|2
|Airdrieonians
|23
|13
|4
|6
|39
|27
|12
|43
|3
|Montrose
|23
|11
|9
|3
|38
|19
|19
|42
|4
|Queen's Park
|21
|6
|12
|3
|35
|22
|13
|30
|5
|Clyde
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|39
|-10
|29
|6
|Falkirk
|22
|8
|4
|10
|32
|35
|-3
|28
|7
|Peterhead
|22
|6
|6
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|24
|8
|Alloa
|22
|5
|7
|10
|29
|37
|-8
|22
|9
|Dumbarton
|22
|6
|4
|12
|31
|46
|-15
|22
|10
|East Fife
|23
|3
|5
|15
|21
|50
|-29
|14