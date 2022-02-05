National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport25163652242851
2Chesterfield24148245202550
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley25155542261650
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Wrexham25137542251746
7Solihull Moors25136641231845
8Notts County23126540261442
9Dag & Red261331048351342
10Grimsby251231037271039
11Yeovil2410592525035
12Torquay25104113840-234
13Southend2595112535-1032
14Woking25101143838031
15Eastleigh2494112636-1031
16Aldershot2686123038-830
17Barnet2476112743-1627
18Altrincham2675143750-1326
19Maidenhead United2475122645-1926
20Wealdstone2467112235-1325
21Weymouth2545162647-2117
22King's Lynn2332182150-2911
23Dover2614212059-39-5
