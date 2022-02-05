Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are now five points clear at the top of the WSL

Stina Blackstenius's first goal for Arsenal denied Manchester United a crucial victory in the WSL title race at Meadow Park.

United led for much of the game after Alessia Russo's early header.

Katie McCabe was sent off for Arsenal after 75 minutes but despite that Blackstenius levelled minutes later.

Arsenal's lead at the top of the table is now five points, but that could be reduced when second-placed Chelsea face Manchester City on Sunday.

United stay in third having missed the chance to close to within two points of the leaders.

United midfielder Katie Zelem's set-pieces were on point throughout and led to the opening goal after 10 minutes, Russo rising highest to head home despite calls for a foul by Hayley Ladd in the build-up.

Leah Galton almost doubled United's lead when Signe Bruun's shot was parried into her path by Manuela Zinsberger, but she could not convert from a tight angle.

Arsenal belatedly came into the game and began to find the dangerous Vivianne Miedema, who saw an effort tipped on to the bar by Mary Earps. The Dutch international then fired wide after brilliant link-up play with Jordan Nobbs.

Ella Toone fired a gilt-edged chance wide for the visitors before Arsenal's task became much tougher in the 75th minute when McCabe received a second yellow card for a strong tackle on Ona Batlle.

Despite their disadvantage, the Gunners levelled just four minutes later when Blackstenius slotted past Earps to secure her side a hard-fought and vital point.