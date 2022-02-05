Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Zak Rudden gave Dundee a first-half lead

Regan Charles-Cook's sixth goal in eight games moved Ross County seven points clear of danger and left Dundee a point adrift at the the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Zak Rudden's opener for Dundee on his maiden start had given the hosts their first league goal of 2022.

Joseph Hungbo levelled and Charles-Cook missed a penalty after the break.

But the striker made amends with County's second and Dundee lost Vontae Daley-Campbell to a late red card.

Malky MacKay's side, who are unbeaten in three games, move eight points clear of bottom spot and seven clear of St Johnstone.

After three league games without a goal, Dundee almost broke their duck within the opening minutes when Paul McMullan cracked a shot off the crossbar from outside the box.

Max Anderson's effort was deflected wide while Daley-Campbell was denied by a sliding challenge from Charles-Cook when clean through as James McPake's side continued to press.

Rudden timed his run well to latch on to a through ball, took a touch and knocked it past goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to mark his first Dundee goal since arriving from Partick Thistle.

And it should have been 2-0 with Rudden involved again. The forward held the ball up, fed the overlapping McMullan, who expertly picked out Anderson unmarked in the box only for it to be nudged harmlessly into the grateful arms of Laidlaw.

That kept County in the game. Alex Iacovitti had passed up a chance at the back post from a corner when he failed to connect, before he then headed a free-kick wide.

But right on the stroke of half-time, when a botched clearance was played back into the danger area and into the path of Hungbo, he was able to stride through on the wrong side of the defender and finish from close range.

County were a different beast after the break and should have been ahead by the hour mark.

Charles-Cook had already gone close with a shot inside the box before County were awarded a penalty after Connor Randall's cross hit the hand of Cammy Kerr.

However, the striker was unable to take advantage, his weak spot kick comfortably saved low down by Laidlaw.

The penalty miss did not dent his confidence - if anything it spurred him and County on as they took full control of the game, and soon his 11th goal of the season arrived.

Jordan White laid the ball into his path on the right hand side, and he rifled a shot into the roof of the net for a deserved three points.

And Dundee's woes did not end there. Daley-Campbell's wild attempt at a clearance led to his foot connecting with the face of Harry Paton, leaving referee Don Robertson with little option but to send him off.

Man of the match - Regan Charles-Cook

Despite missing a second-half penalty to blot his copy book, the Scottish Premiership top goalscorer Charles-Cook terrorised Dundee and got his reward with the winning goal

What did we learn?

Dundee started well, showed a great attacking intent and, had they taken their first-half chances, could have been clear by half-time.

But they folded after the break, offering only half-chances.

County have now scored six goals in three games against Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee. Only the Premiership top two have scored more. They have conceded more than anyone else, though, and that is what is letting them down.

It is not too late to make a late bid for a top-six spot with only four points separating them and sixth-placed Dundee United.

What did they say?

Dundee manager James McPake: "We should be 2-0 up through Max Anderson. I can't be too critical of the kid, he gets himself into a good position, but if we score that it's a different game. If we had went in at half-time at 1-0 we would still be frustrated. But to lose that goal in the last 30 seconds of the first half is absolutely criminal.

"I though the decision making all over the park was just ridiculous. Everything we spoke about before the game which we thought we had nailed down was badly lacking today.

"Am I worried about my job - no. What I'm worried about is winning football matches. My worry is that as a football club we're bottom of the league, we look in a very dangerous position, and we need to get wins on the board."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Even before the goal went in I was delighted with how we were beginning to play. I thought if we just kept playing the way we were playing we would open it up.

"Confidence comes from performances and results and I was really delighted with the second half performance. We looked impressive and we kept Dundee's chances to a minimum. It's a fantastic result for us."

What's next?

Dundee travel to third-placed Hearts on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while at the same time Ross County are at home to Livingston.

Player of the match Paton Harrison Paton with an average of 8.80 Dundee Dundee Dundee

Ross County Ross County Ross County Dundee Avg Squad number 77 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.75 Squad number 22 Player name Daley-Campbell Average rating 5.73 Squad number 20 Player name Rudden Average rating 5.64 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 5.62 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 5.35 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.35 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 5.32 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 5.27 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 5.16 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 5.13 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 4.88 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 4.53 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 4.37 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 2.52 Ross County Avg Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 8.80 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 8.35 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 8.21 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 8.06 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 8.00 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 7.94 Squad number 20 Player name Drysdale Average rating 7.92 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 7.76 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 7.64 Squad number 3 Player name Vokins Average rating 7.62 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 7.62 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 7.53 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 7.44 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.81