Match ends, Dundee 1, Ross County 2.
Regan Charles-Cook's sixth goal in eight games moved Ross County seven points clear of danger and left Dundee a point adrift at the the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Zak Rudden's opener for Dundee on his maiden start had given the hosts their first league goal of 2022.
Joseph Hungbo levelled and Charles-Cook missed a penalty after the break.
But the striker made amends with County's second and Dundee lost Vontae Daley-Campbell to a late red card.
Malky MacKay's side, who are unbeaten in three games, move eight points clear of bottom spot and seven clear of St Johnstone.
After three league games without a goal, Dundee almost broke their duck within the opening minutes when Paul McMullan cracked a shot off the crossbar from outside the box.
Max Anderson's effort was deflected wide while Daley-Campbell was denied by a sliding challenge from Charles-Cook when clean through as James McPake's side continued to press.
Rudden timed his run well to latch on to a through ball, took a touch and knocked it past goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to mark his first Dundee goal since arriving from Partick Thistle.
And it should have been 2-0 with Rudden involved again. The forward held the ball up, fed the overlapping McMullan, who expertly picked out Anderson unmarked in the box only for it to be nudged harmlessly into the grateful arms of Laidlaw.
That kept County in the game. Alex Iacovitti had passed up a chance at the back post from a corner when he failed to connect, before he then headed a free-kick wide.
But right on the stroke of half-time, when a botched clearance was played back into the danger area and into the path of Hungbo, he was able to stride through on the wrong side of the defender and finish from close range.
County were a different beast after the break and should have been ahead by the hour mark.
Charles-Cook had already gone close with a shot inside the box before County were awarded a penalty after Connor Randall's cross hit the hand of Cammy Kerr.
However, the striker was unable to take advantage, his weak spot kick comfortably saved low down by Laidlaw.
The penalty miss did not dent his confidence - if anything it spurred him and County on as they took full control of the game, and soon his 11th goal of the season arrived.
Jordan White laid the ball into his path on the right hand side, and he rifled a shot into the roof of the net for a deserved three points.
And Dundee's woes did not end there. Daley-Campbell's wild attempt at a clearance led to his foot connecting with the face of Harry Paton, leaving referee Don Robertson with little option but to send him off.
Man of the match - Regan Charles-Cook
What did we learn?
Dundee started well, showed a great attacking intent and, had they taken their first-half chances, could have been clear by half-time.
But they folded after the break, offering only half-chances.
County have now scored six goals in three games against Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee. Only the Premiership top two have scored more. They have conceded more than anyone else, though, and that is what is letting them down.
It is not too late to make a late bid for a top-six spot with only four points separating them and sixth-placed Dundee United.
What did they say?
Dundee manager James McPake: "We should be 2-0 up through Max Anderson. I can't be too critical of the kid, he gets himself into a good position, but if we score that it's a different game. If we had went in at half-time at 1-0 we would still be frustrated. But to lose that goal in the last 30 seconds of the first half is absolutely criminal.
"I though the decision making all over the park was just ridiculous. Everything we spoke about before the game which we thought we had nailed down was badly lacking today.
"Am I worried about my job - no. What I'm worried about is winning football matches. My worry is that as a football club we're bottom of the league, we look in a very dangerous position, and we need to get wins on the board."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Even before the goal went in I was delighted with how we were beginning to play. I thought if we just kept playing the way we were playing we would open it up.
"Confidence comes from performances and results and I was really delighted with the second half performance. We looked impressive and we kept Dundee's chances to a minimum. It's a fantastic result for us."
What's next?
Dundee travel to third-placed Hearts on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while at the same time Ross County are at home to Livingston.
Player of the match
PatonHarrison Paton
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number22Player nameDaley-CampbellAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
2.52
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number20Player nameDrysdaleAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.81
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 22Daley-CampbellBooked at 90mins
- 4FontaineBooked at 78mins
- 5Sweeney
- 2Kerr
- 8ByrneBooked at 25mins
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcCowanat 64'minutes
- 6McGhee
- 18McMullan
- 20RuddenSubstituted forMullenat 74'minutes
- 77McGinnSubstituted forAdamat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mullen
- 11McDaid
- 12Chapman
- 15Mulligan
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 21Lawlor
- 26Adam
Ross County
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2RandallBooked at 63mins
- 15Watson
- 16IacovittiBooked at 66mins
- 3Vokins
- 7SpittalSubstituted forPatonat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23HungboSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 8CallachanBooked at 22mins
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forDrysdaleat 88'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 6Paton
- 9Samuel
- 10Samuel
- 19Ramsay
- 20Drysdale
- 24Paton
- 30Wright
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 32Mackinnon
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 4,621
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Ross County 2.
Dismissal
Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee) is shown the red card.
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jake Vokins.
Booking
Harrison Paton (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Callachan.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Callachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Declan Drysdale replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Post update
Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).
Post update
Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.