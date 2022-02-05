Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24183350133757
2Rangers24175248212756
3Hearts24127534201443
4Motherwell249692733-633
5Hibernian248792627-131
6Aberdeen2385102727029
7Dundee Utd2485111927-829
8Livingston2475122231-926
9St Mirren2351172233-1126
10Ross County2458113542-723
11St Johnstone2346131328-1518
12Dundee2346131839-2118
View full Scottish Premiership table

