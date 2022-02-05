Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ayo Obileye's outstretched foot gave Livingston the lead

A goal at the start of either half for Livingston put them level on points with Aberdeen and took them 10 points clear of the Scottish Premiership's relegation play-off spot.

Ayo Obileye flicked in the home side's first, Alan Forrest firing the second.

Christian Ramirez pulled one back for the Dons to no avail, despite Cristian Montano being sent off a second booking - one of 13 yellow cards in the match.

And the Dons drop out of the top six, with Dundee United taking their place.

Stephen Glass' side are now without a win in four games while eight-placed Livi have won two out of four since the league's winter break.

Aberdeen were unbeaten in their past seven league visits to Livingston but it did not take long for the hosts to go about ending that run.

Bruce Anderson fashioned a half-chance from a cross after keeping the ball alive, he then lashed it goalward and Obileye was the most alert player to reverse the ball into the net with an intelligent flick.

The defender has been prolific for Livingston this season with that goal his sixth of the campaign.

The Dons were adamant they should have had a penalty when Lewis Ferguson made a run across the front post to attack a corner and appeared to be pulled down by Nicky Devlin before he could meet the ball with his head.

The first half had few chances but Montano managed to create one of the first 45's best.

The Colombian cut in from the left-hand side after a well-worked throw-in and ran parallel with the box before getting a shot off that was arrowing into the bottom corner.

Gary Woods, who was deputising in the Dons goal for the ill Joe Lewis, could not hold the attempt but gathered before Montano could run in and take it off his fingertips.

The game bursts into a brief bit of action as the first half ended as Forrest intercepted two consecutive attempts from Aberdeen to play the ball out, with the second attempt creeping agonisingly over the bar for the winger.

Forrest started the second half in the same style that he ended the first. The wide man beat the Aberdeen offside trap and, after latching on the end of a through ball, coolly dinked it over the onrushing Woods to double Livingston's advantage.

Woods was called into action again with an impressive save to deny Jason Holt's curling effort from the edge of the box after a slick piece of attacking play from Livi.

The away side got a lifeline out of nowhere with just under half-an-hour left on the clock.

After the chance seemed to be gone, the ball was hoisted back into the box by Jonny Hayes. It ultimately broke in the middle of the box and Ramirez inexplicably got his left leg up high enough for a remarkable finish.

Montano then gave Aberdeen another bit of hope. The Livingston man received a second booking after a small scuffle broke out on the touchline.

Glass' side had a late flurry of chances but somehow failed to convert any of them.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' shot was stopped on the line amongst a sea of bodies before Max Stryjek recovered well to punch it clear.

David Bates had the final chance on the match with a volley from the edge of the box, his strike too tepid to snatch a point.

Man of the match - Alan Forrest

Forrest showed great composure for Livingston's second and was a threat throughout

What we learned

Livingston are now surely contenders, at least, for a top-six spot. David Martindale along with his coaching staff, particularly Marvin Bartley, have built a cohesive unit that can attack with great threat and defend resolutely.

Very few teams in the top flight have the same air of team spirit about them, with the Livingston player's determination coupled with their well-executed game plans proving to be a potent combination.

Aberdeen's afternoon was captured in a microcosm when a Jonny Hayes free-kick, from an excellent position on the edge of the box, resulted in a listless shot directly into the wall and was easily dealt with by the home side.

Aberdeen had 71% of possession but only registered two more shots on target than Livingston. In recent weeks Glass's side have had a lot of the ball in the majority of their games but they seem stuck in a pattern of not really doing much with it going forward.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "When we went down to 10 men it was all about defending your final third and the boys did that magnificently.

"A special mention to Max Stryjek. Everybody knows he probably cost us the points last time out here, but the big man was absolutely incredible. He put his body on the line and that's what we ask him to do every game. He went out with a point to prove and he's played a huge part in getting Livingston three points."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "The referee has a clear view, it is a penalty kick. The referee tells Lewis [Ferguson] that there were too many bodies in the way but I looked back at it and there are no bodies in the way, but I'm not going to complain about referees when it's our performance that dictated the outcome.

"When you don't start games properly you're always susceptible to that sort of result and I think it's clear we didn't start right."

What's next

Livingston face Ross County away on Wednesday (19:45GMT) with Aberdeen at home to Celtic at the same time.