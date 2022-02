Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

This was St Mirren's first win at Easter Road since 2014

Hibernian's wait for their first Scottish Premiership win of 2022 continued as Connor Ronan's strike gave St Mirren victory at Easter Road.

Ronan capitalised on some slack play from Jake Doyle-Hayes to blast past Kevin Dabrowski.

The home side put their opponents under pressure in the closing stages but some heroic defending and Jak Alnwick's goalkeeping thwarted the hosts.

The Buddies held on to secure a third win in four.

The result takes St Mirren level on points with Aberdeen and Livingston in ninth while Hibernian stay in fifth.

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Hibernian Starting XI Avg Squad number 21 Player name Dabrowski Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 3.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 4.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mitchell Average rating 3.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mueller Average rating 4.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Doidge Average rating 3.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 4.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Jasper Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Allan Average rating 5.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Scott Average rating 4.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Mirren Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Jones Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Millar Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10