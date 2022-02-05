Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee United: Melker Hallberg sent off in goalless draw

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Melker Hallberg is sent off
Melker Hallberg was sent off for the hosts

St Johnstone moved a point clear of bottom spot after battling to a goalless draw with 10 men against Dundee United.

Saints had to play the final half-hour with 10 men after Melker Hallberg saw red for a double booking in only his second game for the club.

Ali Crawford for the hosts and Dundee United's Tony Watt hit the woodwork but neither side had too many clear cut chances.

United creep into the top six.

What happens when an stoppable force meets an movable object? A drab 0-0 game, apparently.

Callum Davidson made no changes to the side that beat Livingston through the week, clearly happy with the determination his side showed in a game they did not particularly deserve to win.

Tam Courts handed a debut to Arsenal-loanee Tim Akinola, although the midfielder was hooked at half-time after an ineffective showing.

The pre-match stats forewarned a bleak afternoon. Since October, St Johnstone have not won at home and United have failed to win on the road. Both sides only had one win in their past five.

Crawford was the first brave soul to threaten the scoresheet. After Hallberg barged his man over, he burst into the box with United still expecting the whistle. The Swede cut it back to Crawford, who rattled the underside of the bar.

The game was played with the physicality of a Tayside derby at least, with tackles flying in left right and centre.

One notable tangle was Hallberg hauling down Watt on the edge of the area. The booking would come back to haunt the hosts after the break with Hallberg shown a second yellow card for pulling down Ian Harkes when the American had robbed him in midfield and sent Watt towards goal.

Play initially went on but when referee Colin Steven eventually pulled it back, the midfielder and St Johnstone staff were perplexed to see the red card emerge.

Watt would have one more solo effort, a close range shot thumping off the post, but despite the man advantage United failed to threaten.

Credit should go to the Saints defence for that. Davidson immediately made defensive changes and they paid off, shoring up the back-line and halting most United attacks.

Man of the Match - Tony Watt

Tony Watt shoots
The Dundee United striker looked the most likely to score in Perth

What we learned

Was that Livingston win just a flash in the pan? St Johnstone showed grit and street smarts to weather the storm and hit on the counter to win through the week but they lost that bite against United

Albeit, they had to play a large part of the second half with 10 men - St Johnstone sixth red card of the season. Callum Davidson needs to address their disciplinary issue as with a full compliment, it would have been much easier to steal three points at the final whistle.

Watt cut a frustrated figure - as did the 2,000 strong away support.

Although they are now up to sixth, United fans want a decent product to watch on the pitch. They saw very little of that in Perth.

What's next

It's the battle of the Saints on Wednesday night - St Johnstone travel to St Mirren, whilst United host Motherwell (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

SiegristBenjamin Siegrist

with an average of 7.55

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5ClearyBooked at 78mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 29HallbergBooked at 53mins
  • 34Butterfield
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 60'minutes
  • 24BoothSubstituted forGallacherat 88'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forDavidsonat 60'minutes
  • 22HendrySubstituted forMiddletonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 18MacPherson
  • 26Craig
  • 27Sang
  • 33Hector-Ingram

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2SmithBooked at 83mins
  • 12Edwards
  • 18Butcher
  • 29Graham
  • 8PawlettBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMochrieat 83'minutes
  • 15AkinolaSubstituted forMcMannat 45'minutes
  • 19LevittSubstituted forNiskanenat 45'minutes
  • 23Harkes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forMcNultyat 63'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 6McDonald
  • 7Niskanen
  • 9McNulty
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 53Macleod
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
5,005

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away13
Fouls
Home8
Away9

