Harrogate Town v Bradford City

HarrogateHarrogate Town13:00BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 6Burrell
- 20Legge
- 3Page
- 22Diarra
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 21Diamond
- 8Kavanagh
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 5Smith
- 9Beck
- 13Cracknell
- 14Sheron
- 18Muldoon
- 19Austerfield
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Bass
- 2Threlkeld
- 4O'Connor
- 3Ridehalgh
- 14Foulds
- 6Songo'o
- 18Watt
- 10Walker
- 8Cooke
- 23Elliott
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 11Gilliead
- 20Robinson
- 22Sutton
- 25Daly
- 27Hendrie
- 30Delfouneso
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match report to follow.