League One
WiganWigan Athletic0CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Wigan Athletic v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 27Darikwa
  • 5Whatmough
  • 2Watts
  • 23McClean
  • 8Power
  • 4NaylorBooked at 16mins
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane
  • 7Edwards
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 15Kerr
  • 18Shinnie
  • 20Bayliss
  • 21Bennett
  • 26Rea
  • 39Humphrys

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Richards
  • 2Alebiosu
  • 29O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 37Uwakwe
  • 8Lowery
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 15Agyei
  • 7Long
  • 19Sambou

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 4Harper
  • 9Porter
  • 11Ainley
  • 20Lundstram
  • 23Johnson
  • 32Salisbury
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bassala Sambou.

  2. Booking

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Tariq Uwakwe tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Murphy (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bassala Sambou.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Lowery with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Power.

  14. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe Alexandra).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Offord.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

