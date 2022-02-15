Wigan Athletic v Crewe Alexandra

Attempt missed. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bassala Sambou.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 27Darikwa
- 5Whatmough
- 2Watts
- 23McClean
- 8Power
- 4NaylorBooked at 16mins
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
- 7Edwards
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 15Kerr
- 18Shinnie
- 20Bayliss
- 21Bennett
- 26Rea
- 39Humphrys
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Richards
- 2Alebiosu
- 29O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 37Uwakwe
- 8Lowery
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 15Agyei
- 7Long
- 19Sambou
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 4Harper
- 9Porter
- 11Ainley
- 20Lundstram
- 23Johnson
- 32Salisbury
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Tariq Uwakwe tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Murphy (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bassala Sambou.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Lowery with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Power.
Post update
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Offord.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Match report will appear here.