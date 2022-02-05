Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|28
|18
|5
|5
|53
|18
|35
|59
|2
|Wigan
|26
|17
|5
|4
|48
|25
|23
|56
|3
|Sunderland
|29
|16
|6
|7
|53
|39
|14
|54
|4
|MK Dons
|29
|15
|7
|7
|48
|32
|16
|52
|5
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|34
|12
|52
|6
|Oxford Utd
|29
|14
|8
|7
|51
|34
|17
|50
|7
|Plymouth
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|35
|12
|47
|8
|Sheff Wed
|28
|12
|10
|6
|39
|32
|7
|46
|9
|Ipswich
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|38
|9
|41
|10
|Burton
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|34
|1
|39
|11
|Bolton
|28
|11
|5
|12
|41
|37
|4
|38
|12
|Portsmouth
|27
|10
|8
|9
|30
|27
|3
|38
|13
|Cambridge
|29
|9
|10
|10
|38
|42
|-4
|37
|14
|Accrington
|28
|10
|7
|11
|35
|45
|-10
|37
|15
|Charlton
|28
|10
|6
|12
|36
|33
|3
|36
|16
|Cheltenham
|29
|7
|12
|10
|34
|48
|-14
|33
|17
|Shrewsbury
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|31
|-4
|32
|18
|Lincoln City
|27
|8
|7
|12
|32
|36
|-4
|31
|19
|Fleetwood
|28
|7
|9
|12
|42
|49
|-7
|30
|20
|Wimbledon
|28
|6
|12
|10
|34
|42
|-8
|30
|21
|Morecambe
|29
|7
|7
|15
|40
|57
|-17
|28
|22
|Crewe
|29
|5
|7
|17
|24
|48
|-24
|22
|23
|Gillingham
|29
|4
|10
|15
|24
|51
|-27
|22
|24
|Doncaster
|29
|5
|4
|20
|20
|57
|-37
|19
Take a fresh look at the rivalry between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding
Adam Peaty talks to Eddie Hearn about sacrifice and how success impacts his life outside the pool
Join Phileas Fogg, played by David Tennant, on his unexpected globetrotting adventure
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.