League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1CheltenhamCheltenham Town0

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Bolton
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 7Broom
  • 4Houghton
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Grant
  • 11Ennis
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 14Garrick
  • 17S Sessegnon
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 33Crichlow
  • 48Issaka

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Pollock
  • 15Boyle
  • 2Long
  • 16Wright
  • 23Bonds
  • 8Sercombe
  • 6Freestone
  • 17Blair
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 11Chapman
  • 14Williams
  • 18Hutchinson
  • 19Lloyd
  • 20Flinders
  • 40Colkett
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

  3. Post update

    Foul by James Bolton (Plymouth Argyle).

  4. Post update

    Matthew Pollock (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sean Long.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall Ennis.

  8. Post update

    Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Blair with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Blair.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Blair.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Owen Evans.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Wilson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Bolton (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Lewis Freestone.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Cooper.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Long.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Mayor.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham39248764253980
2Wigan37247666343279
3MK Dons392210764382676
4Plymouth39228965392674
5Oxford Utd392091074492569
6Sunderland3919101066481867
7Sheff Wed381812860411966
8Wycombe391812962471566
9Ipswich3916131058401861
10Portsmouth3816111153391459
11Bolton391771560491158
12Cheltenham391214135562-750
13Accrington38148164763-1650
14Burton39138184860-1247
15Charlton38137184549-446
16Shrewsbury391112164037345
17Cambridge381112154659-1345
18Lincoln City38119184351-842
19Fleetwood38713185067-1734
20Gillingham39713192959-3034
21Wimbledon38615174061-2133
22Morecambe39711214779-3232
23Doncaster3986252873-4530
24Crewe3967263071-4125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC