Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 2Bolton
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 7Broom
- 4Houghton
- 10Mayor
- 15Grant
- 11Ennis
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 14Garrick
- 17S Sessegnon
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 33Crichlow
- 48Issaka
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 5Raglan
- 4Pollock
- 15Boyle
- 2Long
- 16Wright
- 23Bonds
- 8Sercombe
- 6Freestone
- 17Blair
- 10May
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 11Chapman
- 14Williams
- 18Hutchinson
- 19Lloyd
- 20Flinders
- 40Colkett
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by James Bolton (Plymouth Argyle).
Matthew Pollock (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sean Long.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall Ennis.
Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Blair with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Blair.
Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Blair.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Owen Evans.
Attempt saved. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Wilson.
Attempt missed. James Bolton (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Lewis Freestone.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Cooper.
Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Long.
Attempt saved. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
