Morecambe 1-1 Bolton Wanderers: League One game stopped after 'barrage of abuse'

Ian Evatt speaks to the referee Ross Joyce
Bolton boss Ian Evatt spoke to referee Ross Joyce before the game at Morecambe was suspended

A League One game was stopped for 10 minutes after a "barrage of abuse" including racism was said to be directed towards the opposition.

Referee Ross Joyce took Morecambe and Bolton players off the pitch on 88 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

Morecambe said they were aware of the allegations and would investigate.

"From minute one the barrage of abuse from directly behind the dug-out was astonishing," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"No protection. Encroachment, spitting and it takes the worst of all remarks - a racist remark - for somebody to stand up and do something about it.

"I'm emotional. This game never fails to disappoint me. I feel for Stephen [Robinson, Morecambe boss], because his team has fought and it's not in any shape at all a mark against him, he was outstanding on the touchline and completely understanding."

In a statement, Morecambe saidexternal-link the club was "aware of a series of incidents and allegations" that had been made.

"The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate," the club said. "Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time."

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson added to BBC Radio Lancashire: "There are lots of accusations flying about, but the relevant authorities will deal with it.

"It's not what we want to see, the players are here to play football."

The game, which suggested little of the drama which came at its tail-end, was turned upside down by the dismissal of Bolton captain Ricardo Santos, although Cole Stockton's penalty was saved by James Trafford.

However, the Shrimps' top scorer did net shortly after when he turned in Shane McLaughlin's cross but the players were shortly taken off with allegations being made to referee Joyce.

When the players returned, Bolton hit back, with substitute Amadou Bakayoko scoring from close range to give his side a point.

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 41SmithBooked at 86mins
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Bedeau
  • 3Leigh
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 18PhillipsSubstituted forFaneat 85'minutes
  • 17Ayunga
  • 9Stockton
  • 24GnahouaSubstituted forConnollyat 90+16'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Connolly
  • 12Da Silva Mendes
  • 14Obika
  • 21Cooney
  • 25McCalmont
  • 27Fane
  • 31Bennett

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 15Aimson
  • 5Almeida SantosBooked at 69mins
  • 6JohnstonBooked at 45mins
  • 13Fossey
  • 4Williams
  • 16Morley
  • 3John
  • 20LeeSubstituted forBödvarssonat 45'minutes
  • 10CharlesSubstituted forBakayokoat 78'minutes
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forDempseyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 12Dixon
  • 22Sadlier
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 32Dempsey
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
5,617

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McLaughlin (Morecambe).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Dylan Connolly (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Dylan Connolly replaces Arthur Gnahoua.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan John with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. George Johnston tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Adam Smith (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Ousmane Fane replaces Adam Phillips.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Dion Charles.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.

  16. Post update

    James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Cole Stockton (Morecambe).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Marlon Fossey.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Phillips.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.

