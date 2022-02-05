Last updated on .From the section League One

Bolton boss Ian Evatt spoke to referee Ross Joyce before the game at Morecambe was suspended

A League One game was stopped for 10 minutes after a "barrage of abuse" including racism was said to be directed towards the opposition.

Referee Ross Joyce took Morecambe and Bolton players off the pitch on 88 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

Morecambe said they were aware of the allegations and would investigate.

"From minute one the barrage of abuse from directly behind the dug-out was astonishing," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"No protection. Encroachment, spitting and it takes the worst of all remarks - a racist remark - for somebody to stand up and do something about it.

"I'm emotional. This game never fails to disappoint me. I feel for Stephen [Robinson, Morecambe boss], because his team has fought and it's not in any shape at all a mark against him, he was outstanding on the touchline and completely understanding."

In a statement, Morecambe said external-link the club was "aware of a series of incidents and allegations" that had been made.

"The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate," the club said. "Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time."

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson added to BBC Radio Lancashire: "There are lots of accusations flying about, but the relevant authorities will deal with it.

"It's not what we want to see, the players are here to play football."

The game, which suggested little of the drama which came at its tail-end, was turned upside down by the dismissal of Bolton captain Ricardo Santos, although Cole Stockton's penalty was saved by James Trafford.

However, the Shrimps' top scorer did net shortly after when he turned in Shane McLaughlin's cross but the players were shortly taken off with allegations being made to referee Joyce.

When the players returned, Bolton hit back, with substitute Amadou Bakayoko scoring from close range to give his side a point.