Match ends, Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
A League One game was stopped for 10 minutes after a "barrage of abuse" including racism was said to be directed towards the opposition.
Referee Ross Joyce took Morecambe and Bolton players off the pitch on 88 minutes of the 1-1 draw.
Morecambe said they were aware of the allegations and would investigate.
"From minute one the barrage of abuse from directly behind the dug-out was astonishing," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.
"No protection. Encroachment, spitting and it takes the worst of all remarks - a racist remark - for somebody to stand up and do something about it.
"I'm emotional. This game never fails to disappoint me. I feel for Stephen [Robinson, Morecambe boss], because his team has fought and it's not in any shape at all a mark against him, he was outstanding on the touchline and completely understanding."
In a statement, Morecambe said the club was "aware of a series of incidents and allegations" that had been made.
"The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate," the club said. "Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time."
Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson added to BBC Radio Lancashire: "There are lots of accusations flying about, but the relevant authorities will deal with it.
"It's not what we want to see, the players are here to play football."
The game, which suggested little of the drama which came at its tail-end, was turned upside down by the dismissal of Bolton captain Ricardo Santos, although Cole Stockton's penalty was saved by James Trafford.
However, the Shrimps' top scorer did net shortly after when he turned in Shane McLaughlin's cross but the players were shortly taken off with allegations being made to referee Joyce.
When the players returned, Bolton hit back, with substitute Amadou Bakayoko scoring from close range to give his side a point.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-3-3
- 41SmithBooked at 86mins
- 2McLaughlin
- 4O'Connor
- 5Bedeau
- 3Leigh
- 19McLoughlin
- 8Diagouraga
- 18PhillipsSubstituted forFaneat 85'minutes
- 17Ayunga
- 9Stockton
- 24GnahouaSubstituted forConnollyat 90+16'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Connolly
- 12Da Silva Mendes
- 14Obika
- 21Cooney
- 25McCalmont
- 27Fane
- 31Bennett
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 15Aimson
- 5Almeida SantosBooked at 69mins
- 6JohnstonBooked at 45mins
- 13Fossey
- 4Williams
- 16Morley
- 3John
- 20LeeSubstituted forBödvarssonat 45'minutes
- 10CharlesSubstituted forBakayokoat 78'minutes
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forDempseyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bödvarsson
- 11Bakayoko
- 12Dixon
- 22Sadlier
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 32Dempsey
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 5,617
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Post update
MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McLaughlin (Morecambe).
Post update
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Dylan Connolly (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Dylan Connolly replaces Arthur Gnahoua.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan John with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. George Johnston tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.
Booking
Adam Smith (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Ousmane Fane replaces Adam Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Dion Charles.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.
Post update
James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
Post update
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Marlon Fossey.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Phillips.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.