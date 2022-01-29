Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

West Ham paid Preston a reported £10m fee for Jordan Hugill in 2018

Cardiff city look set to complete the double signing of striker Jordan Hugill and midfielder Alfie Doughty.

Hugill, 29, has been on loan at Championship contenders West Bromwich Albion from Norwich but is poised to switch with the arrival of Andy Carroll at the Hawthorns.

Stoke City's Doughty, 22, can play on the left side and has played full-back.

Cardiff has Steve Morison had said he did not want to wait until Monday's transfer deadline to add to his squad.

Hugill is an experienced centre forward with vast experience at Championship level, helping the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League last season.

This term the former West Ham United target man has made seven starts and 12 substitute appearances on loan at West Bromwich Albion scoring once.

Struggling Cardiff had hoped to initiate the return of Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, who was recalled by the Premier League club earlier this month. But that has not materialised, so Morison is looking to draft in Doughty from Stoke.

Doughty joined Stoke in February 2021 from Charlton, but has been restricted to 11 substitute appearances in their Championship campaign this season.