Georgie Kelly was the leading scorer in the League of Ireland last season with 21 goals

Rotherham United have signed former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb 2021 for the League of Ireland side, scoring 21 league goals.

"We watched him a lot and he's an archetypal centre-forward," boss Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It might take us a bit of time to get him match fit but I'm hopeful we can get some game time out of him this season."

