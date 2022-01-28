Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Joe Efford has signed from Wassland-Beveren until the summer of 2023

Motherwell have signed American forward Joe Efford from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2023.

He previously had spells in Romania, Spain and Greece before moving to Belgium in 2020.

"He's at a great age and after speaking with him, I know he is highly motivated to succeed at Motherwell," manager Graham Alexander told the Motherwell website.

He becomes Motherwell's third signing of the January transfer window, following defender Victor Nirennold's move from Malaysian Super League side UiTM, and Jordan Roberts' loan from Hearts being made permanent.

