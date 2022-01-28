Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

SWPL champions Glasgow City have bolstered their squad with the signing of USA midfielder Peyton Perea.

The 24-year-old has made the move from North Carolina Courage.

"I am very pleased to be joining Glasgow City, as it is an incredible club with a rich history," Perea told the Glasgow City website.

Meanwhile, Irish midfielder Ciara Grant has joined Rangers until the end of the season, while Hibs have signed defender Jenna Penman from Aberdeen.

