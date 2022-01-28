Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen midfielder set to sign for Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ryan Hedges celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup 4th round match between Aberdeen and Edinburgh City
Ryan Hedges (left) was out of contract in summer

Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges is set to sign for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers after a transfer fee was agreed.

The Welsh midfielder is out of contract in summer and had turned down a new deal from the Pittodrie club.

Hedges, 26, has been at the Scottish Premiership side since 2019, scoring 18 times in 86 appearances.

Aberdeen reportedly turned down a bid of £400,000 from Blackburn for Hedges in summer, but were unable to persuade him to extend his stay.

Manager Stephen Glass had already made a move for Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen from Den Haag to soften the blow of Hedges departure, with USA midfielder Dante Polvara also joining.

Speculation remains over the future of right-back Calvin Ramsay, though Glass said he expects the 18-year-old top still be at the club by the close of the transfer window despite being heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Bologna.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC