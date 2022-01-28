Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Barry scored for Aston Villa in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool last year

Swindon Town have signed striker Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Barry, 18, spent 10 years as a youth player at West Bromwich Albion before joining Barcelona's academy in 2019, becoming the first English player ever to do so.

He joined Villa in 2020 and scored in their FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool last January.

He spent the half of the season on loan at Ipswich, making six appearances.

"Louie comes to us with undoubted ability," said Swindon director of football Ben Chorley.

"He has been on the biggest of stages for such a young man. Over the last three weeks we've watched every minute of his games live and been in constant dialogue with his club."

