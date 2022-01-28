Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Masterson featured regularly for Cambridge this season after joining on loan last August

Gillingham have signed defender Conor Masterson on loan until the end of the season from Queens Park Rangers.

Masterson, 23, spent time as a youth player at Liverpool before joining QPR in 2019.

He spent time on loan at Swindon Town last year and more recently with Cambridge United, where he made 21 appearances earlier this season.

The Irishman is Gillingham's third loan signing so far this transfer window, with the club 23rd in League One.

