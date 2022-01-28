Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Calum Kavanagh (left) has played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and is the son of former senior international Graham (right)

Harrogate Town have signed Middlesbrough forward Calum Kavanagh on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Stoke, Cardiff and Republic of Ireland midfielder Graham.

He could make his professional debut in Town's trip to Stevenage on Saturday.

Boss Simon Weaver told the club website: external-link "Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability, we're convinced of that."

