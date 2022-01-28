Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Josh Eppiah has been playing for Leicester's under-23 side this season

Northampton Town have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window by agreeing a loan deal for Leicester City striker Josh Eppiah.

The 23-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields.

He has played for Leicester in the EFL Trophy and spent part of last season on loan at Belgian Division One side Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

"Josh is a powerful striker who is someone we have been monitoring closely," said external-link Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

"We have seen a fair amount of him and we think he will help improve the squad."

Northampton are at home to Salford City on Saturday.

